Inter to bring back Oriali

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly ready to bring Gabriele Oriali back to the club, and are waiting for an answer from Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri have gone six Serie A games without a win, and are in danger of missing out on Europe entirely for next season.

That has led owners Suning Group to draw up a plan to revolutionise the club, starting behind the scenes.

According to La Repubblica, former technical director Oriali is on the verge of returning to the club, but it’s not yet clear precisely what his role will be.

The former midfielder could replace Piero Ausilio as sporting director, or take on more of an advisory role.

In addition, the newspaper believes that the Beneamata still want to bring in Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

It’s not thought that he is keen to leave Stamford Bridge, but Suning consider him to be the ideal candidate to replace Stefano Pioli.

They will therefore wait as long as is realistically possible, or until Conte gives a straight no.

