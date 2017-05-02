Muntari defended by UN

By Football Italia staff

The head of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights has backed Pescara’s Sulley Muntari after he walked off against Cagliari.

The Ghanaian midfielder was subjected to racist abuse from the stands, but when he complained to the referee he was shown a yellow card.

That prompted the former Milan player to walk off the pitch, and he has received backing from the UN High Commissioner for Human rights.

“In my missions in different parts of the world, I see human rights defenders as a source of inspiration for all of us here,” Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said in a speech.

“With that in mind, I want to highlight the case of Sulley Muntari of Pescara, who left the pitch in protest when the referee booked him for complaining about being the victim of racist insults.

“More has to be done when there are cases of racism on national and international pitches.”

