Juventus in for Dembele?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in France suggest Juventus are closely following Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The 20-year-old joined the Bhoys from Fulham last summer, has has scored 27 goals in all competitions, including three in six Champions League games.

According to France Football, the Bianconeri have been following the forward for some time, and made enquiries in January of 2016 when he was still at Fulham.

The magazine believes that the Italian champions are once again interested in signing the French Under-21 international, who is under contract until 2020.

They face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United, as well as Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele would not come cheap, as the Hoops rejected a £25m [€29m] offer from West Ham United in January.

However, it’s thought he will need to play at a higher level than the Scottish Premiership if he is to force his way into the France reckoning for the 2018 World Cup.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more