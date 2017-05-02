Chiellini: ‘CL our main objective’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini confirms the Champions League is Juventus’ “principal objective” but knows getting past Monaco won’t be easy.

The Bianconeri face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night, and the centre-back was asked about missing the 2015 final in an interview with France Football.

“The personal aspect is relatively unimportant for me,” Chiellini shrugged.

“Playing in matches like that is a huge pleasure for any player, but I put the team first. If we get past Monaco, I hope Juve will have a different ending than we did in Berlin [against Barcelona].

“The Champions League has been our principal objective since we started the season, we all know the place and the date.

“Before we think of the final though we have to concentrate on the two meetings with the Monégasques, two games which will be difficult to negotiate.

“When the draw was made, some said it would be easy - they don’t know football!

“I’ve been following Monaco’s results with interest since a few months ago. I’ve noticed that they haven’t let up, and are having an extraordinary season with crazy stats in Ligue 1 and a superb journey in Europe.

“Monaco finished top of their group, they played two great matches against [Manchester] City and they beat Borussia in Dortmund. Respect!

“I was interested in this team very early on, I was impressed by this crop of youngsters who have been exploding for two years.

“Some of them, like Bernardo Silva and Fabinho were there in our two matches against them [in 2015] and have reached a great level today.

“Then there’s [Thomas] Lemar, [Kylian] Mbappé, [Tiemoué] Bakayoko; players I’ve discovered this season and who are excellent.

“As for Falcao, before his injury in 2014 he was probably the best number 9 in the world. What he’s achieved this season in the League and the Champions League shows he’s getting back to being the Falcao who everyone admired.”

Click here for parts two and three of Giorgio Chiellini's France Football interview.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more