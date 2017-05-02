Bakayoko fit for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Monaco midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko is expected to be fit to face Juventus, despite breaking his nose on Saturday.

The Bianconeri face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, and it was thought Bakayoko may miss out.

However, L’Équipe reports today that he is back in training with a protective face mask, and will start on Wednesday ahead of Joao Moutinho.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made 42 appearances for the Monegasques this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

