Monaco midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko is expected to be fit to face Juventus, despite breaking his nose on Saturday.
The Bianconeri face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, and it was thought Bakayoko may miss out.
However, L’Équipe reports today that he is back in training with a protective face mask, and will start on Wednesday ahead of Joao Moutinho.
The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has made 42 appearances for the Monegasques this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.
