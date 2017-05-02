On This Day: Milan 3-0 Man United

By Football Italia staff

On this day 10 years ago, Milan thrashed Manchester United 3-0 to reach the Champions League final.

A late Wayne Rooney winner in the first leg meant the Rossoneri trailed going into the match, though they had scored two away goals in their 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

On a rainy night at San Siro, the visitors were without Rio Ferdinand, but Nemanja Vidic returned from a shoulder injury to face the 2005 finalists.

Clarence Seedorf forced Edwin van der Sar into a fine save with a rocket of a shot from the edge of the box, but the Dutchman couldn’t keep the hosts out for long.

With 11 minutes played, Massimo Oddo flighted a long ball into the box, and Seedorf flicked it into the path of the onrushing Kaka.

The Brazilian had scored twice at Old Trafford - including a fantastic solo run - and he found the bottom corner with a stunning half-volley.

It was Seedorf himself who made it 2-0 just after the half hour mark, volleying into the net after Vidic’s ineffective challenge had merely spun the ball into the air.

In the second half, the Red Devils pushed to get back into the game, and Rooney thought he should have had a penalty when impeded trying an overhead kick.

As the English side pushed more and more men forward, spaces began to open up on the counter-attack, and the Rossoneri took full advantage.

Massimo Ambrosini looked up in midfield and saw Kaka and substitute Alberto Gilardino two-on-one with Wes Brown.

He picked out his fellow Italian, who surged into the box and calmly despatched the ball into the corner.

That ensured that the Diavolo would be going to Athens, where they ultimately lifted the trophy, beating Liverpool 2-0 and exorcising the demons of Istanbul.

The tie had been billed as Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kaka, but - on this occasion at least - the Brazilian was the clear victor.

