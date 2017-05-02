Mertens set for Napoli renewal

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens is reportedly on the verge of extending his Napoli contract, with a €25m release clause.

The Belgian was known primarily as a winger, but this season he has been moved into a central striker’s role.

Maurizio Sarri’s gamble has paid off handsomely, with Mertens hitting 28 goals in all competitions, but his contract expires at the end of next season.

However, Radio Crc is now reporting that the 29-year-old has agreed a new deal worth €4.5m per season, with a €25m release clause.

The clause would only be valid for foreign clubs.

It’s believed the only current sticking point is a €2m ‘loyalty bonus’ which would have to be paid to Mertens as a condition of his previous contract.

