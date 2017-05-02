Verratti to watch Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti will reportedly attend Monaco-Juventus tomorrow, and his agent is staying near the Bianconeri’s hotel.

The midfielder grew up as a Juventino, and has been repeatedly linked with a move to Turin.

His agent, Donato Di Campli, has admitted that they will meet with Paris Saint-Germain this summer to discuss his client’s future, and TuttoJuve reports that the pair will attend tomorrow’s game.

In addition, the agent has been pictured at the Hermitage hotel, which is just five minutes away from the Metropole, where Juve are staying ahead of the Champions League semi-final.

TuttoJuve therefore speculates that the Old Lady’s general manager Beppe Marotta may use the opportunity to meet Verratti’s agent.

