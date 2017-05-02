Motta agent: ‘Emery, Verratti won’t leave’

By Football Italia staff

Thiago Motta’s agent believes Unai Emery and Marco Verratti will both stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Emery has been linked with a switch to Roma and a reunion with Monchi, and Motta told Le Parisien “if we aren’t top, there are reasons for that”.

However, the Italian international's agent believes the Coach will stay at Parc des Princes.

“I know the atmosphere at Paris Saint-Germain will, and I think he [Emery] will stay,” Alessandro Canovi predicted in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“He has a long contract and the President has a lot of esteem for him. I think it’s 99 per cent certain he’ll stay.

“This year I’ve seen from fantastic games from PSG, then there’s the eight minutes of madness against Barcelona.

“It will be difficult to win Ligue 1 now, and second represents a failure, but that’s what makes PSG’s project so great.”

Verratti has also been linked with a departure, with Juventus thought to be particularly interested.

“I know his agent [Donato Di Campli] very well, I won’t intrude. I hope he’ll stay at PSG.

“Juventus? What I can say is that the French club don’t want to sell him, they don’t need the money and for that reason there’s no need for him to leave Paris.

“Knowing PSG’s mentality, I’d say that the leadership don’t have any intention of selling Verratti, but I don’t want to talk about players who aren’t my clients.

“I’ll just say that I’d love him to stay in Paris for a long time.”

