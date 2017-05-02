Juventus focusing on possession

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have been focusing on possession drills ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League game with Monaco.

The Bianconeri face the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tomorrow, and travelled the three hours by coach earlier today.

According to TuttoJuve, training on Monday and Tuesday largely focused on possession exercises, perhaps giving an indication of Coach Max Allegri’s strategy for the match.

Given the pace and attacking prowess of the Monegasques, the Old Lady could look to take the sting out of the game by keeping the ball, then looking to grab a crucial away goal.

It’s expected that Allegri will make just one enforced change for tomorrow’s match, with Claudio Marchisio replacing the suspended Sami Khedira in central midfield.

That means Gianluigi Buffon will start behind Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro in a 4-2-3-1.

Up-front, Gonzalo Higuain will again lead the line, flanked by Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic.

Buffon and Allegri will address the media at 17.45 UK time, with Monaco Coach Leandro Jardim speaking an hour later alongside Jemerson.

