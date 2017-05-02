NEWS
Tuesday May 2 2017
Genoa in ritiro
By Football Italia staff

President Enrico Preziosi confirms Genoa are in ritiro and “they’ll be here until June 28” if results don’t improve.

The Grifone have lost six of their last seven games, a run which has seen them sucked into a relegation battle, and they currently lie just five points above the drop zone.

In situations like this, Italian clubs often go into ‘ritiro’, essentially a punishment training camp where players must stay at the training ground during the week.

“I have explained in my way that they won’t see their families,” Preziosi told reporters outside the training ground.

“Tomorrow they’ll go into ritiro, and when the Inter came ends we’ll go down to Sicily in ritiro until they win the game needed to save us.

“Otherwise they’ll be here until June 28.”

