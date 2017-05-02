NEWS
Tuesday May 2 2017
Buffon: ‘Mbappe an incredible talent’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon calls Kylian Mbappé an “incredible talent” and wishes him a “stellar career”.

The Bianconeri take on Monaco tomorrow, and the Ligue 1 side boast a formidable attacking threat in the shape of Mbappé.

The 18-year-old has scored 24 goals in 38 games this season, as well as providing five assists.

“In 1998 I went to the World Cup in France, and he was born,” Buffon pointed out in an interview with SportMediaset.

“It’s beautiful and motivational to play against a future [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar… he’s an incredible talent, he’s a lad with his head screwed on and that will help him a lot.

“I wish him a stellar career.”

Most pundits have Juve as favourites for the Champions League tie, but Buffon will not be underestimating Monaco.

“After half an hour of the game they played against [Manchester] City I text my agent and said they could get to the final.

“They’re an exciting, physical team with quality.”

