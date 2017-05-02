NEWS
Tuesday May 2 2017
Chelsea and Man Utd want Belotti
By Football Italia staff

There are reports suggesting both Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to pay €100m for Torino hitman Andrea Belotti.

The Italy international is only 23 years old, but is the current Serie A top scorer with 25 goals in 31 games.

Il Gallo (the rooster) recently signed a contract extension with the Granata that included a €100m release clause, valid only for clubs outside Italy.

ESPN note sources told them that Manchester United contacted Torino to make their interest clear.

After all, it would not be a record transfer for the Old Trafford giants, who paid Juventus over €110m to sign Paul Pogba last summer.

Jose Mourinho needs a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out for at least nine months with a serious knee injury.

The Daily Star claims that Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are also ready to activate the €100m Belotti clause.

It’s believed Belotti would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge, partly due to the presence of former Italy boss Conte – who nonetheless snubbed him for Euro 2016 – and so he could take part in the Champions League.

