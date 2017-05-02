Juventus v Napoli for Schick

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria starlet Patrik Schick “will decide in the end” between Juventus and Napoli, said one of his representatives, “but he’ll have a great future.”

Yesterday Samp President Massimo Ferrero warned that it could be counter-productive if the 21-year-old Czech international went to Juve so early in his career.

While many clubs have been linked, it looks as if Inter and Juve are the only clubs prepared to pay the €25m release clause.

“It’s only normal that an important side such as Napoli is interested in a top player. It’s all perfectly logical,” Bruno Satin told Radio CRC.

Satin is Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent and helped negotiate Schick’s €4m move from Sparta Prague to Sampdoria last summer.

“Having said that, the Partenopei have a fairly complete strike force already. It’s understandable that Ferrero thinks the player could be burned by going to Juventus, but Schick himself will decide in the end.

“We’ll see what happens, but we can be sure that Schick will certainly have a great future.”

He has scored 13 goals with three assists in 31 competitive games for Sampdoria, most of them coming off the bench.

Schick found the net in each of his last three appearances, filling in for injured Luis Muriel.

