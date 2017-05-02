Strootman two-match diving ban

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman received a two-match Serie A ban for simulation against Lazio, meaning he’ll be suspended against Milan and Juventus.

The Dutch international won a penalty in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, but multiple replays showed clearly that Wallace never made contact with Strootman’s ankle.

This evening the Disciplinary Commission found Strootman guilty of “serious unsporting behaviour” and given a two-match ban.

It could be particularly costly for Roma, because he will be suspended against Milan and Juventus.

Other players suspended for this week’s Serie A games are Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Fabio Depaoli (Chievo), Juraj Kucka (Milan), Sulley Ali Muntari (Pescara), Antonio Rudiger (Roma), Andrea Conti (Atalanta), Lorenzo Crisetig (Crotone), Diego Falcinelli (Crotone), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Massimo Gobbi (Chievo), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Jeison Murillo (Inter), Ilija Nestorovski (Palermo) and Marco Parolo (Lazio).

