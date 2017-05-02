Verratti agent: 'We'll discuss future'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent confirmed he will “seek a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the future” amid Juventus and Inter rumours.

The speculation went into overdrive today, as Verratti and representative Donato Di Campli were spotted in Monaco ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final with Juve.

“I don’t feel that I should say anything right now, as many things were said that were not accurate,” Di Campli told Mediaset Premium.

“I want to leave things in a relaxed fashion. This is not a good time for PSG. We will seek a meeting with the club to discuss the future.

“The club has said he will not be leaving, we must respect the duties of the club. After the Cup Final, we’ll come together and get a summary of the situation.”

The Final of the Coupe de France is on May 27 against Angers.

