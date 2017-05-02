Lazio have new shirt sponsor

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have a new sponsor on their shirts until 2018 after Seleco made a return to the club kit during the Derby della Capitale.

Seleco were a regular on the Biancocelesti jerseys in the 1980s and at first it seemed as if their presence for Sunday’s 3-1 win over Roma was a one-off.

However, today Lazio announced that Seleco had signed a sponsorship contract to adorn the shirt until June 2018.

This deal is worth €4m and if the contract is extended using the existing option, it will be for another €4m each season.

There are also bonuses in case of European participation or other sporting results.

