Balotelli to get Italy recall

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli is expected to get another chance with the Italy squad for June’s friendly against Uruguay, which will be hosted by OGC Nice.

The striker has 33 senior caps for his country, but the most recent was in the 2014 World Cup, a 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.

He was hauled off at half-time, having been booked, as Coach Cesare Prandelli was concerned he’d be sent off.

Balotelli has rediscovered his form at Nice, scoring 16 goals in 26 competitive games, 14 of them in Ligue 1.

According to Mediaset Premium, Italy boss Giampiero Ventura will call up Balotelli for the June 7 friendly against Uruguay.

It’s the ideal opportunity, as the game will be at the Allianz Riviera, the home stadium of his club OGC Nice.

