Monaco squad to face Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Monaco have named their squad to face Juventus in the Champions League semi-final, including Tiemoué Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé.

The first leg kicks off at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

There were concerns as to the presence of Bakayoko, who broke his nose during an accidental training ground clash with Kamil Glik on Friday.

The defensive midfielder missed a 3-1 win over Toulouse at the weekend and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to start with the aid of a protective mask.

Right-back Sidibé is also back in the squad after surgery for appendicitis on April 9.

As he hasn’t played in almost a month and had this delicate operation, it is again unlikely that Sidibé will be in the starting XI against Juventus.

Monaco squad for Juventus: Subasic, De Sanctis; Diallo, Glik, Jemerson, Jorge, Mendy, Raggi, Sidibé, Touré; Fabinho, Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, Moutinho, Dirar, Lemar; Mbappé, Falcao, Germain, Cardona

