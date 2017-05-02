NEWS
Tuesday May 2 2017
Mertens-Napoli deal imminent
By Football Italia staff

Reports are escalating that Dries Mertens has agreed a contract extension with Napoli to June 2021 worth €4m per year.

There were already suggestions on Radio CRC today that the deal was close to completion, with a €25m release clause valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

While they claimed that the wages were worth €4.5m per year, Mediaset Premium are adamant it’s €4m.

The little Belgian’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018.

His 28 competitive goals this season have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Inter.

