Marseille target €25m-rated Murillo

By Football Italia staff

Olympique Marseille are interested in Colombia international Jeison Murillo, but it’s reported Inter want €25m for the defender.

He turns 25 later this month and has fallen down the pecking order at San Siro behind Gary Medel and Joao Miranda.

According to El Deportivo, Marseille have set their sights on Murillo as a reinforcement for their back line next season.

Inter appear to have set a €25m price-tag on his head, even though they only paid €8m to sign him from Granada in July 2015.

Manchester United have also been repeatedly linked with a bid for Murillo.

The Colombian has scored one goal (this spectacular overhead kick against Bologna) and provided one assist in 32 competitive games for Inter this season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more