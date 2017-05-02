No Sevilla or Galatasaray for Peres

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Roma wing-back Bruno Peres insists “we have not received any calls” after reports of Sevilla and Galatasaray interest.

There were reports the Brazilian, formerly of Torino, had caught the eye of clubs in Spain and Turkey.

“No, we have not received any calls for Bruno,” agent Bernaldo Silva told Pagineromaniste.com.

“Sevilla have Mariano in that role, who is one of the best wide men in Europe, so there’d be no point in going for Peres.

“I have not spoken to the two sporting directors at Roma and have not received any calls.

“Everyone who lives in Rome is happy. Bruno has a contract, everything is perfect as far as he is concerned.”

This season the 27-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists in 44 competitive games for Roma.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more