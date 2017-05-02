CL: Ronaldo hat-trick destroys Atleti

Cristiano Ronaldo got a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a 3-0 first leg advantage over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

After a period of sustained pressure, the mis-kicked Sergio Ramos cross turned into an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo to nod in from close range.

Jan Oblak prevented the second with a tough save on Raphael Varane’s header from a corner, but Jesus Navas was also decisive moments later, rushing out to deny Kevin Gameiro one-on-one.

Karim Benzema almost got his spectacular overhead kick on target, but just as Diego Simeone’s Atleti seemed to be making a more even encounter of this Madrid Derby, the Merengues struck with their second.

It was Ronaldo again, controlling on the edge of the box to smash into the far top corner on the bounce. This was his 12th goal in the Champions League semi-finals, surpassing Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano’s 11.

The Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t done yet, as Lucas Vazquez on the counter pulled back from the by-line for Ronaldo to fire in relatively unmarked from 12 yards, completing his hat-trick at the Bernabeu. This was the first ever hat-trick in European competition against Atletico Madrid.

The reigning holders of the trophy are on track to reach their second consecutive Final, as it will take an astonishing comeback to turn this around next Wednesday.

Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo 10, 73, 86 (RM)

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal (Nacho 46), Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco (Asensio 67), Benzema (Lucas Vazquez 77), Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Hernandez, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis; Koke, Gabi, Saul Niguez (Gaitan 58), Carrasco (Correa 67); Griezmann, Gameiro (Torres 57)

Ref: Atkinson (ENG)

