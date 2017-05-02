Inter prepare Simeone siege

By Football Italia staff

Inter are expected to step up their pursuit of Diego Simeone after Atletico Madrid’s Champions League humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid.

Tonight’s semi-final at the Bernabeu was one-way traffic, as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in the 3-0 triumph.

Cholo had already been regularly linked with a move to San Siro, having won the UEFA Cup there as a player during his stay from 1996-99.

Simeone had insisted recently that he would stay with Atletico Madrid long enough to debut their new stadium next season.

However, this evening’s capitulation rounds off a generally poor campaign for the Colchoneros.

If the Argentine is tempted to walk away this summer, then Inter would be prepared to offer him a massive salary along with sweeping powers over transfer strategy.

Simeone is very familiar with Italian football, both as a player at Pisa, Inter and Lazio, then as a Coach for Catania in 2011.

Current Inter boss Stefano Pioli is not expected to remain past the end of this season, especially if they fail to qualify for Europe.

