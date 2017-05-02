Zidane wants Real Madrid-Juve Final

By Football Italia staff

Zinedine Zidane hopes Real Madrid will face his old club Juventus in the Champions League Final in Cardiff.

The Merengues have one foot in the Final after tonight’s 3-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu, sealed with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

“We are happy with what we’ve done so far, but we’re not in the Final yet,” Zidane told Mediaset Premium.

“We scored and above all kept a clean sheet, but we still need to play the second leg next week.

“The great thing about Ronaldo is that at the decisive moments, he is always there. He scored three goals and is a unique player.

“The credit is all down to him, I have nothing to do with it. He’s a great professional and always wants to win. He is never sated.”

Tomorrow evening Monaco and Juventus go head-to-head in the other semi-final, so who is Zidane cheering on.

“You already know that,” said Zizou in Italian with a smile.

The French maestro played for five years in a Juventus jersey before coming to Real Madrid.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more