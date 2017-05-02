Juventus and Milan have reportedly approached Lazio striker Keita Balde Diao, whose contract is due to expire in June 2018.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri made a new step forward in negotiations with the Senegal international.
Milan’s interest has been going on for some considerable time and the club has a stronger rapport with Lazio.
Keita just turned 22 and is on sparkling form, scoring 13 goals with three assists in 28 Serie A appearances this season.
He netted a hat-trick against Palermo and on Sunday scored twice in their 3-1 Derby della Capitale victory over Roma.
While a contract renewal had seemed improbable a few weeks ago, there are reports in La Repubblica that Lazio are increasingly optimistic they can strike a new deal.
Born in Spain and originally part of the Barcelona youth academy, Keita left in 2011 to join Lazio for a nominal fee, as he was irritated by the strict rules of the Cantera.
