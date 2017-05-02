Juventus and Milan track Keita

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Milan have reportedly approached Lazio striker Keita Balde Diao, whose contract is due to expire in June 2018.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri made a new step forward in negotiations with the Senegal international.

Milan’s interest has been going on for some considerable time and the club has a stronger rapport with Lazio.

Keita just turned 22 and is on sparkling form, scoring 13 goals with three assists in 28 Serie A appearances this season.

He netted a hat-trick against Palermo and on Sunday scored twice in their 3-1 Derby della Capitale victory over Roma.

While a contract renewal had seemed improbable a few weeks ago, there are reports in La Repubblica that Lazio are increasingly optimistic they can strike a new deal.

Born in Spain and originally part of the Barcelona youth academy, Keita left in 2011 to join Lazio for a nominal fee, as he was irritated by the strict rules of the Cantera.

