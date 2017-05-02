Agent: 'Verratti needs bigger targets'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent denied he has talks with Juventus planned, but again warned “he needs to be treated like the best at PSG and win more than Ligue 1.”

The Italy international midfielder sparked more speculation when he was spotted in Monaco ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League semi-final.

“The President said that Marco will remain at Paris Saint-Germain and we have to take that into account,” representative Donato Di Campli told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is an important player for the Parisians, he has a contract until 2021, but we will be reflecting on the situation. We will speak with the club and try to understand their plans.

“There is an insurmountable obstacle to his departure and it’s PSG, who consider him fundamental. However, I say he must be treated like the best player in the squad, not the bottom of the pile.

“We don’t have any meetings with Juventus. We will be at the game tomorrow and there is no meeting with Juventus planned.

“At the moment the chances of this move are zero, but he is 24 years old and has to start winning if he wants to be a champion.

“With all due respect for Ligue 1, that cannot be his objective. If we think that’s the target, then it’s all wrong.”

