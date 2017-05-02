Milan close on Musacchio deal

By Football Italia staff

Milan are closer than ever to agreeing terms for Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio at a cost of €18m, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Argentina international has long been a target for Vincenzo Montella’s side, but no real action could be taken until the takeover by Yonghong Li was completed.

The groundwork had already been done and now the centre-back, who turns 27 in August, is on the verge of this transfer to San Siro.

Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio insists a deal has largely been done with Villarreal for €18m.

The documentation could be drawn up over the next few days with a four-year contract for Musacchio.

His current deal with Villarreal only runs to June 2018.

If this move goes through, it effectively means Milan are pulling out of the bidding war for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij.

