Post new comment

It’s for precisely nights like this that Juventus smashed the Italian transfer record to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli last summer. The Bianconeri’s Serie A dominance was likely to continue for at least another season even without Paul Pogba, so the onus is now on the Argentine to prove he was worth €90m – or at least close to it.

The furthest Juve have gone in the Champions League in recent memory is the 2014-15 campaign, when the Old Lady reached the Final, but lost 3-1 to Barcelona. That season, Max Allegri had made only slight tweaks to Antonio Conte’s side that – while no match for their rivals in Italy – had struggled to make an impact in Europe.

This term, however, the Turin giants have already scored as many goals as they did in the aforementioned campaign (17), with at least two more games to play. Higuain may have only scored three of those, but there was little doubt of Juve reaching the knock-out stages. There’s no guarantee of that changing against Monaco, but there are 90m reasons why it should.

The Argentine was forced to rotate with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid and scored just eight Champions League goals in six years for Los Blancos. And when the chances fell for him to show he was befitting of their No 9 jersey, he missed an open goal against Lyon in the 2009-10 Round of 16 and fluffed a one-on-one versus Borussia Dortmund in the 2012-13 semi-finals.

He was subsequently shipped off to Napoli in 2013, where he came one goal shy of doubling his European tally in two thirds of the games. Although he never scaled the heights that he could with the Bianconeri, the argument was that the Partenopei were not good enough to mix it with the cream of the continent, regardless of the forward’s contributions.

His statistics are not impressive in Europe’s top competition, scoring only 17 goals in 64 appearances. Worryingly, only two of those came in knockout round fixtures.

“Can Juve win the Champions League this season? I hope so. That’s why I came here,” he affirmed to UEFA.com before Juve beat Barca 3-0 in their quarter-final first leg. “Of course, the Champions League is a dream we want to make reality.”

Higuain turns 30 in December and cannot afford to pass up any more opportunities in big matches. As such, the stage is seemingly set for the No 9 to not only break the hearts of former club Madrid in the Final, but more importantly fire Juve to Champions League glory this season.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.