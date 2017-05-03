NEWS
Wednesday May 3 2017
Milan considering Kalinic bid
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly lining up Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic as a potential replacement for Carlos Bacca in the summer.

The Croatian has a €50m release clause written into his contract but according to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri may be able to secure a deal for around €35m.

29-year-old Kalinic made the move to Tuscany in summer 2015 from Dnipro and scored 13 goals in his first season, however this season has improved on that tally with 19 in all competitions.

A huge offer from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian arrived in January, but the striker opted to remain with the Viola.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies