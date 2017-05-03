Milan considering Kalinic bid

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly lining up Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic as a potential replacement for Carlos Bacca in the summer.

The Croatian has a €50m release clause written into his contract but according to Tuttosport, the Rossoneri may be able to secure a deal for around €35m.

29-year-old Kalinic made the move to Tuscany in summer 2015 from Dnipro and scored 13 goals in his first season, however this season has improved on that tally with 19 in all competitions.

A huge offer from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian arrived in January, but the striker opted to remain with the Viola.

