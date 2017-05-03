Mertens to recieve contract bonus

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens will reportedly receive a bonus for having decided to renew his contract with Napoli.

According to Il Mattino, an agreement with the club is almost there, despite previous reports that the player’s wife doesn’t want to continue living in Naples.

The suggestion is that the Belgian’s representative is asking for a financial reward of between €1.5m and €2.5m as in signing a new contract he will have avoided leaving the club for nothing next summer when his current deal expires.

Talks are ongoing, but Napoli are said to be ready to agree to these demands in order to push things forward.

