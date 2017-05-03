Inter add Sarri to shortlist

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Inter bench next season.

Current boss Stefano Pioli is not expected to remain in charge beyond the end of the season, whilst owners Suning are also said to have been attempting to being either Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone in for the forthcoming campaign.

Neither of those options will be easy to pull off, so this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport indicates that the Nerazzurri may be ready to turn their attention to Sarri after his superb work at Napoli.

This is said to have pushed current Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti down to fourth in the pecking order as Inter continue to lay the groundwork or 2017-18.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more