Inter make De Rossi contact

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly made contact with Roma stalwart Daniele De Rossi over a two-year contract offer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking for a leader in the dressing room, and a move to San Siro would see the 33-year-old link up with Azzurri team-mate Roberto Gagliardini in the centre of midfield.

Before talks are progress however, it’s said that De Rossi will evaluate the contract offer proposed by Roma, with the Giallorossi said to have presented a two-year deal worth €5.5m per season.

It will be an incredible feat if Inter manage to pull off such a move, with the player having enjoyed his entire senior career in the capital, making a total of 415 appearances since 2001.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more