Romagnoli nears return

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli is said to be nearing a return from injury, after missing out on the last two games.

Without the 22-year-old at the back, Milan suffered a disastrous defeat at home to Empoli and could only manage a 1-1 draw with Crotone.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian international trained with the group for most of the session yesterday after a knee problem had kept him out.

Milan face an important match at home to Roma on Sunday evening, as the Rossoneri continue to fight for a European place next term.

