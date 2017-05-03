NEWS
Wednesday May 3 2017
Suso's father due for Milan talks
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported that the father of Spanish winger Suso will meet with Milan executives today to discuss his son’s contract renewal.

After showing superb form this season, it has been suggested that the Rossoneri are keen to tie down the 23-year-old before the summer transfer window opens.

Signed from Liverpool in 2015, the attacking midfielder is currently under contract until 2019, and both parties are said to be keen to agree a fresh deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the player’s father is heading to Milan, with hopes of an imminent agreement.

