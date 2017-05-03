Passarella: 'Ignore your fee, Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Daniel Passarella urges Gonzalo Higuain to 'ignore his €90m fee' as it 'shouldn't weigh heavily on him'.

The striker has been accused of being unable to perform in big games, but his former Coach at River Plate doesn't think this is the case.

"Inevitably it depends heavily on others. In a defensive game like the Camp Nou, there’s little you can do," the Argentine continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. You can read the first part of the interview here.

"Gonzalo has only been bad in the 2014 World Cup and then in the Coppa America: it was as his stars were out of alignment.

"Of course, I don’t want to say he’s just lucky, but it's great the way he knows how to fire himself up to chase every ball.

"He cost €90m? I remember when everyone was impressed by the 25 billion lire paid for Baggio. Of course, €90m is a lot, but all records are made to be broken.

"Figures are soaring, football is changing and soon there will be a team that pays more for a striker than Pipita. His fee should not weigh on him, as it’s only a phase in time.

"Gonzalo is back in a team that has the stated ambition of winning the Champions League. El Tigre plays with a dangerous revelation: Monaco at this level is a surprise, but the club has done a super job.

"I saw it with my eyes, Monaco was there, even during the time of [Claudio] Ranieri. Obviously, Juve are favourites: they have invested so much and they play in a more difficult league.

"[Radamel] Falcao permitting, I feel that this year they will achieve the goal they have so highly coveted.

"Falcao-Higuain? I'd like a draw for what they both gave me. In the end, however, one will be more pleased. This is life, and this is football."

