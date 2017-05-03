Vandals deface Superga site

By Football Italia staff

Vandals have painted offensive messages on the road leading up to Superga, the site of a plane crash that devastated the Grande Torino team.

The air disaster occurred on 4th May 1949 and wiped out the famous side dubbed “Il Grande Torino”.

Tomorrow marks the 68th anniversary of the tragedy, and Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the road leading up to the memorial has been defaced with offensive messages about the victims.

Every year on this date, the entire Granata playing squad walks up the steep hill to the site in order to pay their respects.

Feelings are heightened in the city, with the derby between Juventus and Torino set to be played this Saturday.

The report suggests that upon hearing the news this morning, some Torino fans travelled to the site in order to cover the graffiti with red paint whilst they await the city council to properly remove this abhorrent act of vandalism.

Photo credit: Gazzetta.it

