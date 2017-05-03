Lacazette: "Leaving for CL club"

By Football Italia staff

Juventus target Alexandre Lacazette has revealed that the team he joins this summer ‘will have to be in the Champions League’.

The 25-year-old Olympique Lyonnais forward is under contract until 2019, but has repeatedly hinted that he will leave the club at the end of the season. A product of the team’s youth system, the France international joined the Ligue 1 side in 2003, making his senior debut in 2010.

"This summer I might go for a breath of fresh air and try something different,” Lacazette told UEFA.com. Always with the idea of progressing in football and as a person.

"I'm going to keep working, with the hope that good opportunities come for me this summer.

"[The team I join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football – passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me.

"Thierry Henry shook me and told me to keep pushing myself, something we tend to forget when we are young. It made an impression, of course.

"When a player like Thierry Henry speaks to you, you pay attention. I realised that being a great player is a full-time job.

"Could I win the Ballon d'Or one day? Let's not get ahead of ourselves. First I will try to leave my mark at the club. Then we'll see."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more