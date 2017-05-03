Milan meet Kessie agent

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is reportedly meeting the agent of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie today.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, the Rossoneri executive will meet with George Atangana to formalise the offer which has already been made verbally to the player.

This is said to consist of a €2.2m annual contract over a five-year term, which beats the offer already submitted for the highly-rated youngster by Roma.

The Giallorossi have said to have already agreed a fee with Atalanta of €28m plus bonuses, but the player himself is more convinced by the personal terms on the table at Milan.

With this in mind, the report suggests that Roma have requested a new meeting with the player’s agent in order to try to convince him to move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

