Inter agree Bastoni deal?

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly reached an agreement with Atalanta for 18-year-old centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri leadership have offered €10m for the captain of the Italian U18 side which has been accepted by La Dea.

Bastoni currently resides in the youth team, and has made just one appearance in Serie A this term.

After the deal goes through, the player will be loaned back to Atalanta for at least one season, the report suggests, in a similar fashion to Mattia Caldara who was signed by Juventus in January.

Caldara will remain in Bergamo until the end of next term, when Bastoni could also make the move to San Siro.

The youngster would follow Roberto Gagliardini, who has successfully made the transition into the Inter first team after moving from Atalanta in the mid-season transfer window.

