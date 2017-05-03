‘Roma not starting from scratch’

By Football Italia staff

New sporting director Monchi assures Roma “are not starting from scratch” and there are “enormous opportunities for growth”.

The former Sevilla director has been appointed to oversee the Giallorossi’s transfer strategy going forward, and was officially presented to the media this afternoon.

“Hello everyone,” Monchi began his Press conference by saying.

“I want to take the opportunity to everyone who regularly wrote to me but got no answer, I was only thinking of Sevilla.

“I don’t consider myself to be the best sporting director in the world, I consider myself fortunate to be doing this job I’m doing; I’ve put a lot of time and effort into it.

“It’s true I had other offers, I left Sevilla and that was difficult but I had clear ideas when choosing Roma, there are big margins for growth here.

“We’re not starting from scratch, [Walter] Sabatini did a great job as did [Ricky] Massara, there are enormous opportunities for growth.

“I know that I’ll get the chance to work in my own way here, if Roma were interested in me then it’s because I’m Monchi.”

The appointment of Monchi appears to be aimed at closing the gap to Juventus, who are on the verge of a sixth Scudetto in a row.

“I know the potential of Juventus, I’m ambitious but that doesn’t mean I’m snake oil salesman. It’s not easy to close the gap, but it’s not impossible.

“In the squad as it stands we have excellent options to close the gap, but we have to work.

“It’s obvious that I won’t have much influence on the run-in, I came here thinking about the present, but then our future also depends on the present.

“We’re playing for second place which brings direct access to the Champions League, I’m already at the disposal of the squad, the club and the technical staff.

“I feel like an integral part of Roma, and based on our present we can work for our future.”

