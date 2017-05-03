Monchi: ’It’s Totti’s final year’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi confirms that Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season - “then he’ll start as a director”.

The 40-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning his final game will be on Sunday May 28 against Genoa at Stadio Olimpico.

“In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he’d start as a director,” Monchi announced in his presentation today.

“Francesco is Roma, I want to be as close to him as possible. I’d love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows.”

Daniele De Rossi is also out of contract at the end of the season, but Monchi is confident the Giallorossi's other stalwart will remain.

"The desires and the interests of the two parties are reciprocal, we want to continue together and we'd have to be particularly clumsy to not find an agreement.

"He's a fantastic lad and we'll try to achieve this objective."

Atalanta's Franck Kessié has been heavily linked with the Lupi, could he sign this summer?

"I want to sign players who are good and who are hungry to win," Monchi replied.

"Age doesn't matter. Kessié is a great player who we're following and who I already knew about.

"It's a possibility, there's not much more to say."

