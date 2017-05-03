NEWS
Wednesday May 3 2017
‘Juventus, Roma, Napoli want Schick’
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero confirms Juventus, Roma and Napoli want Patrik Schick but “we want to keep him”.

The Czech striker has had a fantastic first season in Italian football, scoring 13 goals in just 13 starts across all competitions.

Given that the 21-year-old has a €25m release clause he has been linked with a summer move to a bigger club, and the Blucerchiati’s President confirms interest.

“He’s a talent and he has a clause,” Ferrero acknowledged on Radio Crc.

“There’s Napoli who want him and not only them: Juve and Roma want him, but Samp want to keep him.

“[Napoli President Aurelio] De Laurentiis is great and if he calls me it means he’s interested in Schick but I can assure you he’s not the only one.

“I wonder why it was only Ferrero who noticed him and took this lad. I put my faith in him and now I’ll hold on tight to him.

“He has a clause and we’ll see what happens, but it’s important to be calm.’

