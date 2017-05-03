‘Juventus, Roma, Napoli want Schick’

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero confirms Juventus, Roma and Napoli want Patrik Schick but “we want to keep him”.

The Czech striker has had a fantastic first season in Italian football, scoring 13 goals in just 13 starts across all competitions.

Given that the 21-year-old has a €25m release clause he has been linked with a summer move to a bigger club, and the Blucerchiati’s President confirms interest.

“He’s a talent and he has a clause,” Ferrero acknowledged on Radio Crc.

“There’s Napoli who want him and not only them: Juve and Roma want him, but Samp want to keep him.

“[Napoli President Aurelio] De Laurentiis is great and if he calls me it means he’s interested in Schick but I can assure you he’s not the only one.

“I wonder why it was only Ferrero who noticed him and took this lad. I put my faith in him and now I’ll hold on tight to him.

“He has a clause and we’ll see what happens, but it’s important to be calm.’

