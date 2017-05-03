NEWS
Wednesday May 3 2017
Li visits Milanello
By Football Italia staff

Milan director Han Li has visited the training ground this afternoon to meet with CEO Marco Fassone.

Last month a Chinese consortium led by Yonghong Li finally completed a takeover of the Rossoneri, and they were in attendance for the Derby della Madonnina draw with Inter.

Having returned to China after the match, director Han Li is at Milanello this afternoon for a meeting with Fassone.

It’s not clear what is being discussed, but likely topics include a renewal for Gianluigi Donnarumma and the summer transfer strategy.

