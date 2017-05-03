Fassone: ‘Milan will be strong’

Marco Fassone assures the new owners want “a strong Milan”, and will sign “experienced and quality players” in the summer.

Yonghong Li’s Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg consortium has completed a takeover of the Rossoneri, but there has been concern over the involvement of a U.S hedge fund.

The club has issued a €123m bond in Vienna, and the new CEO looked to clarify the situation.

“We’ve read a bit of confusion in the newspapers,” Fassone explained to Milan TV.

“What is of interest to our fans is that this is a very important signal. Since the first shareholders’ meeting on April 14 we’ve submitted the new ownership and the new shareholders.

“Because of the important investments we intend to make to strengthen the team, and to compete as soon as possible, we need to increase capital in a way which is already planned and scheduled.

“The President has accepted the request of the Board of Directors and has pledged to provide the company with a major capital contribution, and we can’t make the equation that all the money will be used for the transfer market.

“Because we’ll have a financial activity of around €120m; we’ll have funds to support the transfer campaign and then there’s the running of Milan, which will still be making losses next year.

“These losses, which we already know the extent of, will be covered by the shareholders.

“That allows us to sleep easy and sends the signal of an ownership which wants to invest and have a strong Milan in the short-term.

“The transfer market? The team has done well, they’re young players who definitely need experience but there’s a lot of room for growth.

“We’re lucky to have them, then it’s clear that we’ll make some signings to bring in experienced players, quality players who will raise the technical level.

“In a demonstration of the work which as been done in the path, many of the bases for this club come from the youth sector.”

The Diavolo currently occupy the final Europa League spot, could missing out actually be an advantage in terms of pushing for Champions League qualification next season?

“I’ve already said this, but it bears repeating,” Fassone replied.

“For some clubs the Europa League is more of a burden than an advantage. We think it’s an obligatory step to get used to playing in that context, to get back into the habit of having a midweek match.

“If we want to get into the Champions League for 2018-19, the Europa League is a crucial step for us.”

