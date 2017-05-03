‘Dybala can be world’s best’

By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo striker Kyle Lafferty believes Juventus’ Paulo Dybala can “be the best player in the world”.

The Northern Ireland international played alongside La Joya in Serie B during the 2013-14 season, and spoke to the Daily Mail about his former teammate.

“It was great to play alongside Paulo for Palermo,” Lafferty said.

“His talent was clear and he was a good lad off the pitch as well. He is not the biggest player but he is strong and can hold the ball well and cause lots of danger.

“He's never afraid to try things. I have never seen a player try to nutmeg opposition players so much in my life. The ability that he has is incredible.

“He left Palermo to go to Juventus and hasn't looked back. Against Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-final he scored twice and ran the show and in the second leg you could see Barcelona realised he was the main threat because every time he had the ball there were two or three players around him.

“He is 23 now and although he has already achieved a lot in his career he has a massive future. He has the potential to be the best player in the world and knowing him he will fulfil it.

“He is from the same country as Messi and in time Paulo will take over from both him and Ronaldo.

“Not only has he all the football ability, he also has a strong mentality. He is already being likened to Messi but he will want to be his own man.

"In years to come I really believe he will be the best player in the world and will definitely have his name on the Ballon D'or. He is so good he could play anywhere, for any club and be a success.”

