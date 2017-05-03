Giuly: ‘Monaco must be crazy’

By Football Italia staff

Monaco ambassador Ludovic Giuly tells his old side be “crazy” against Juventus tonight.

The former Roma winger spoke to L’Équipe ahead of today’s Champions League semi-final first leg, and believes today’s side is similar to the one which reached the final in 2004.

“For Monaco it’s the same season we had in 2004,” Giuly noted.

“We lost the Champions League then missed out on the League because we were tired, but this Monaco is more talented than us.

“They have quality players and the chance to do something great.

“The key is to be crazy, they can’t think about playing against Juve, but just about playing to win and having fun, the way they did against Manchester City and [Borussia] Dortmund.

“They must keep that mentality.”

