Liveblog: Monaco v Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Champions League semi-final, as Juventus visit Kylian Mbappe’s amazing Monaco.

It kicks off at the Stade Louis II at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Bianconeri face their final obstacle on the road to their second Champions League Final in two years and in fact knocked out Monaco in 2014-15, but that was a very different team.

Coach Leonardo Jardim has made them an exciting, young and extremely quick side currently top of the Ligue 1 table, already eliminating Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

Gigi Buffon and his veteran defence held out for two clean sheets against Barcelona, but how will they fare against a rediscovered Radamel Falcao?

The second leg in Turin is on May 9, next Tuesday night.

