Wednesday May 3 2017
Fassone: ‘No Montella doubts’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone confirms Vincenzo Montella has the “total esteem” of the new Milan owners.

The Coach has been praised for his work with a young squad this season, but there had been some suggestions that the new Chinese owners could look to appoint someone else.

“The boss has the total esteem of the directors and the owners,” CEO Fassone assured in an interview with Milan TV.

“We talk with him on a daily basis. We’ll go to the table the next time with no doubts about the technical guidance of the club.”

