Zola: 'Insigne can surpass me'

By Football Italia staff

Gianfranco Zola is thoroughly impressed with Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli and hopes “Lorenzo Insigne can do even better than me.”

Magic Box spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the current crop of Partenopei lighting up the Stadio San Paolo.

“Winning a Scudetto in Naples is very different to winning it somewhere else,” said the former Chelsea star.

“Insigne is having a great campaign, we are talking about a player who is growing in character and in self-confidence. It is pleasing to see that a Neapolitan player is becoming so important to the team.

“Napoli play the best football in Italy, they are a team other Coaches ought to study and that is a big compliment to Sarri, who is doing such a great job.

“Even though the result against Inter was 1-0, they constantly had control of the game and were seeking a second. I hope that Insigne can not only follow in my footsteps, but do even better than me and I hope he wins the Scudetto at Napoli.”

